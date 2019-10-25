Roanoke Catholic 38, Manassas Park 22
Fork Union Military Academy 30, John Paul 0
Freedom 63, Potomac 8
Patriot 35, John Champe 6
Stonewall Jackson 42, Osbourn 7
Gar-Field 21, Forest Park 18
Battlefield 45, Osbourn Park 7
Woodbridge 42, Colgan 8
Brentsville 24, Central-Woodstock 14
Colonial Forge 21, Massaponax 3
North Stafford 41, Brooke Point 14
