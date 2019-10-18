FRIDAY, OCT. 18
Brentsville 47, Warren County 35
Hylton 48, Potomac 0
Battlefield 35, John Champe 28 2 (OT)
Patriot 35, Osbourn 8
Manassas Park 33, Armstrong 8
Gar-Field 28, Colgan 7
Freedom 45, Woodbridge 7
Stonewall Jackson 37, Osbourn Park 0
John Champe (5-2) at Battlefield (1-5), 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge 24, North Stafford 6
Massaponax 45, Mountain View 7
Norfolk Academy 49- John Paul 0
