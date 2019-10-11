Oct. 11 final scores
Freedom 42, Hylton 6
Forest Park 39, Colgan 6
Gar-Field 51, Potomac 7
Patriot 51, Osbourn Park 6
John Champe 45, Osbourn 19
Stonewall Jackson 9, Battlefield 7
Brentsville 13, William Monroe 10
Colonial Forge 24, Mountain View 13
North Stafford 28, Stafford 20
