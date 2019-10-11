football generic.jpg
Oct. 11 final scores

Freedom 42, Hylton 6

Forest Park 39, Colgan 6

Gar-Field 51, Potomac 7

Patriot 51, Osbourn Park 6

John Champe 45, Osbourn 19

Stonewall Jackson 9, Battlefield 7

Brentsville 13, William Monroe 10

Colonial Forge 24, Mountain View 13

North Stafford 28, Stafford 20

