NOV. 1 SCHEDULE
Freedom 68, Gar-Field 7
Colgan 41, Osbourn Park 10
Patriot 20, Stonewall Jackson 13
Battlefield 37, Osbourn 36
Woodbridge 28, Hylton 6
Brentsville 34, Skyline 28
Forest Park 41, Potomac 14
Highland Springs 27, Colonial Forge 20
Massaponax 28, North Stafford 13
