NOV. 1 SCHEDULE

Freedom 68, Gar-Field 7

Colgan 41, Osbourn Park 10

Patriot 20, Stonewall Jackson 13

Battlefield 37, Osbourn 36

Woodbridge 28, Hylton 6

Brentsville 34, Skyline 28

Forest Park 41, Potomac 14

Highland Springs 27, Colonial Forge 20

Massaponax 28, North Stafford 13

