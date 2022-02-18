Leading Hylton handily in the fourth quarter, a Potomac player is called for a foul. Regardless of the large lead, Head Coach Keith Honore keeps the intensity level hight with his players. Photo by Doug Stroud
Potomac triple jumper Ty'Heak Buie finishes second in the event at the Class 6 Region B Indoor Track and Field Championship contested outdoors at Osbourn Park High School on Wednesday and at Gainesville High School on Thursday, Feb. 16-17, 2022.
Potomac sprinter Peter Djan celebrates his victory at 55 meters during the Class 6 Region B Indoor Track and Field Championship contested outdoors at Osbourn Park High School on Wednesday and at Gainesville High School on Thursday, Feb. 16-17, 2022.
Potomac's Peter Djan rebounds from a runner-up finish in the hurdles to capture the 55-meter dash event with a time of 6.65 seconds at the Class 6 Region B Indoor Track and Field Championship contested outdoors at Osbourn Park High School on Wednesday and at Gainesville High School on Thursday, Feb. 16-17, 2022.
A mere .01 of a second separates Battlefield's Winston Broiles and Potomac's Peter Djan at the finish line of the 55-meter hurdle event at the Class 6 Region B Indoor Track and Field Championship contested outdoors at Osbourn Park High School on Wednesday and at Gainesville High School on Thursday, Feb. 16-17, 2022.