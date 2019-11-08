THURSDAY, NOV. 7 GAME
Osbourn 50, Osbourn Park 20
FRIDAY, NOV. 8 GAMES
Brentsville 34, George Mason 21
Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14
Patriot 35, Battlefield 0
Forest Park 27, Hylton 14
Freedom 84, Colgan 0
Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14
Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 14
North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0
Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21
Manassas Park 48, Park View-Sterling 22
SATURDAY, NOV. 9 GAME
Potomac (1-8) at Stonewall Jackson (7-2), 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.