THURSDAY, NOV. 7 GAME

Osbourn 50, Osbourn Park 20

FRIDAY, NOV. 8 GAMES

Brentsville 34, George Mason 21

Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14

Patriot 35, Battlefield 0

Forest Park 27, Hylton 14

Freedom 84, Colgan 0

Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14

Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 14

North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0

Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21

Manassas Park 48, Park View-Sterling 22

SATURDAY, NOV. 9 GAME

Potomac (1-8) at Stonewall Jackson (7-2), 2 p.m.

