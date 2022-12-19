MONDAY, DEC. 19
BOYS
Western Branch at Patriot, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Dale at Potomac, 6 p.m.
Cedar Valley at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Osbourn at Gar-Field, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
BOYS
Avalon at Seton, 6 p.m.
Gar-Field at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Cedar Valley at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
North Stafford at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Wakefield at Osbourn, 3:30 p.m.
Seton at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Brentsville at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Georgetown Visitation Prep, 7:15 p.m.
Osbourn Park at South County, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
BOYS
Alexandria City at Potomac, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
BOYS
Osbourn Park at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe Holiday Tournament
Colgan vs. James Monroe, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
BOYS
Colgan at James Monroe Holiday Tournament
GIRLS
Osbourn Park vs. Riverdale Baptist at the Christy Winter Scott Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex, 8:10 p.m.
