basketball generic.jpg
Buy Now
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

MONDAY, DEC. 19

BOYS

Western Branch at Patriot, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Dale at Potomac, 6 p.m.

Cedar Valley at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Osbourn at Gar-Field, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

BOYS

Avalon at Seton, 6 p.m.

Gar-Field at Brentsville, 7 p.m.

Cedar Valley at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.

North Stafford at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Wakefield at Osbourn, 3:30 p.m.

Seton at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Brentsville at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Georgetown Visitation Prep, 7:15 p.m.

Osbourn Park at South County, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

BOYS

Alexandria City at Potomac, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

BOYS

Osbourn Park at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe Holiday Tournament

Colgan vs. James Monroe, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

BOYS

Colgan at James Monroe Holiday Tournament

GIRLS

Osbourn Park vs. Riverdale Baptist at the Christy Winter Scott Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex, 8:10 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.