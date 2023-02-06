TUESDAY, FEB. 7
BOYS
Fredericksburg Christian at Seton, 7:15 p.m.
Brentsville at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Fredericksburg Christian at Seton, 5:45 p.m.
Colgan at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Saint John Paul the Great at Trinity Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Meridian at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Skyline at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
BOYS
Battlefield vs. Patriot at Gainesville High School, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
BOYS
Seton at Bethel Academy, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Bethel Academy at Seton, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
BOYS
William Monroe at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Saint John Paul the Great at Christ Chapel, 5:45 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
BOYS
Academy of the Holy Cross at Saint John Paul the Great, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.