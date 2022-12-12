MONDAY, DEC. 12
BOYS
Manassas Park at Stafford, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Fauquier, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Fauquier at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
BOYS
Hylton at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Ridge at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Seton at Maderia, 5:45 p.m.
Potomac at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Forest Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Spring Mills at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
BOYS
Manassas Park at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Osbourn at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Handley, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
BOYS
Trinity Christian at Seton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Trinity Christian at Seton, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
BOYS
Gar-Field at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Eastern View at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Fauquier at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Gar-Field at Hylton, 5:30 p.m.
Potomac at Woodbridge, 5:30 p.m.
Flint Hill at Saint John Paul the Great, 5:45 p.m.
Forest Park at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Manassas Park at Park View-Sterling, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Patriot, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Fauquier, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
BOYS
Osbourn vs. Thomas Stone at North Point HS, 2:30 p.m.
Kyle Honore Tip-Off at Potomac High School
Colonial Forge vs. Hylton, 12:30 p.m.
Patriot vs. Highland Springs, 3:30 p.m.
Potomac vs. Wakefield, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
Oakton at Saint John Paul the Great, 1:30 p.m.
