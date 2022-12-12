basketball generic.jpg
MONDAY, DEC. 12

BOYS

Manassas Park at Stafford, 7 p.m.

Osbourn at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

Unity Reed at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

John Champe at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

Brentsville at Fauquier, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

Fauquier at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

BOYS

Hylton at Forest Park, 7 p.m.

Freedom-Woodbridge at Potomac, 7 p.m.

Colgan at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Ridge at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Seton at Maderia, 5:45 p.m.

Potomac at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Forest Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.

Gar-Field at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Spring Mills at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

BOYS

Manassas Park at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Battlefield at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

Unity Reed at John Champe, 7 p.m.

Gainesville at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Osbourn at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Manassas Park at Handley, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

BOYS

Trinity Christian at Seton, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Trinity Christian at Seton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

BOYS

Gar-Field at Hylton, 7 p.m.

Eastern View at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Battlefield at John Champe, 7 p.m.

Unity Reed at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.

Patriot at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Forest Park at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Fauquier at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

Potomac at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Gar-Field at Hylton, 5:30 p.m.

Potomac at Woodbridge, 5:30 p.m.

Flint Hill at Saint John Paul the Great, 5:45 p.m.

Forest Park at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Manassas Park at Park View-Sterling, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

Gainesville at Patriot, 7 p.m.

John Champe at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Brentsville at Fauquier, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

BOYS

Osbourn vs. Thomas Stone at North Point HS, 2:30 p.m.

Kyle Honore Tip-Off at Potomac High School

Colonial Forge vs. Hylton, 12:30 p.m.

Patriot vs. Highland Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Potomac vs. Wakefield, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Oakton at Saint John Paul the Great, 1:30 p.m.

