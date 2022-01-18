TUESDAY, JAN. 18
BOYS
Colgan at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Oakcrest at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
BOYS
Potomac at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Woodbridge at Hylton, 5:30 p.m.
Colgan at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
BOYS
Word of Life Christian at Seton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
John Paul the Great at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
BOYS
Gar-Field at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn Park,7 p.m.
Patriot at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Patriot at Gainesville, 5:30 p.m.
John Champe at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Osbourn, 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Forest Park, 6 p.m.
Hylton at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
BOYS
Manassas Park at William Monroe, 1 p.m.
Patriot vs. Western Branch, 1:40 p.m. at the Virginia Preps Tournament at Landstown High School
GIRLS
Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Deep Creek at Highland Springs, noon
Forest Park vs. Glen Allen at Highland Springs, noon
