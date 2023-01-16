MONDAY, JAN. 16
BOYS
Woodbridge at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
BOYS
Bethel Academy at Seton, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Episcopal at Seton, 4 p.m.
Meridian at Manassas Park, 6 p.m.
St. Catherine’s at Saint John Paul the Great, 6 p.m.
Gar-Field at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Colgan at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
BOYS
Centreville at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
BOYS
Fairfax Home School at Seton, 6:45 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Fredericksburg at Seton, 5:15 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Forest Park, 5:30 p.m.
Saint John Paul the Great at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
BOYS
John Champe at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Freedom-South Riding, 7:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Hylton at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Skyline at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Hylton at Gar-Field, 5:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at Potomac, 5:30 p.m.
Patriot at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
BOYS
Capital Hoops Classic at DeMatha High School (MD)
Patriot vs. Largo, 10 a.m.
GIRLS
Athletes for Awareness Classic at Highland Springs High School
Forest Park vs. Brunswick, 11:30 a.m.
Woodbridge vs. Matoaca, 1 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge vs. John Marshall, 4 p.m.
