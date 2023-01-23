MONDAY, JAN. 23
GIRLS
Fairfax Home School at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
BOYS
Seton at Fredericksburg Christian, 7:15 p.m.
John Champe at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Hylton, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Seton at Fredericksburg Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Saint John Paul the Great, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Potomac, 6 p.m.
Hylton at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
BOYS
L.C. Bird at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
GIRLS
Mountain View at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
BOYS
Patriot at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Seton at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Hylton at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Saint John Paul the Great at St. Anne’s-Belfield, 4:30 p.m.
Hylton at Potomac, 5:30 p.m.
Seton at Trinity Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Manassas Park at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Woodbridge at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Colgan, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
BOYS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Largo, noon
