TUESDAY, JAN. 3
BOYS
Potomac at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Seton at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Potomac at Hylton, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Colgan at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
BOYS
Patriot at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Culpeper at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Trinity Episcopal at Saint John Paul the Great, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
National Christian Academy at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Culpeper, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
BOYS
Brentsville at Rock Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
BOYS
Hylton at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Seton at Steward Tournament, TBA
GIRLS
Oakcrest at Saint John Paul the Great, 5:30 p.m.
Seton at Meridian, 6 p.m.
Riverbend at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Patriot at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Park View-Sterling at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
BOYS
Woodbridge at Western Branch, 5:15 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Gar-Field, noon
Hampton at Patriot, 2 p.m.
Seton at Steward Tournament, TBA
GIRLS
Virginia Academy at Osbourn Park, noon
