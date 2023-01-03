IN_Gainesville vs Colgan Girls Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2372.jpg
Gainesville's Delaney Gilliam (13) looks to the inside lane to pass past the long reach Colgan's Denise Kamgaing (15). Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

BOYS

Potomac at Hylton, 7 p.m.

Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Seton at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.

John Champe at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.

Osbourn at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.

Forest Park at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.

Woodbridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Potomac at Hylton, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes at Seton, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Colgan at Forest Park, 7 p.m.

Gainesville at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park at John Champe, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

BOYS

Patriot at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

Brentsville at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Culpeper at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Trinity Episcopal at Saint John Paul the Great, 6 p.m.

Gainesville at Brentsville, 7 p.m.

National Christian Academy at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Patriot, 7 p.m.

Manassas Park at Culpeper, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

BOYS

Brentsville at Rock Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

BOYS

Hylton at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Osbourn at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Gainesville at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

Manassas Park at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.

John Champe at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.

Gar-Field at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.

Colgan at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

Seton at Steward Tournament, TBA

GIRLS

Oakcrest at Saint John Paul the Great, 5:30 p.m.

Seton at Meridian, 6 p.m.

Riverbend at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.

Potomac at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Patriot at John Champe, 7 p.m.

Battlefield at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

Park View-Sterling at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

BOYS

Woodbridge at Western Branch, 5:15 p.m.

Colonial Forge at Gar-Field, noon

Hampton at Patriot, 2 p.m.

Seton at Steward Tournament, TBA

GIRLS

Virginia Academy at Osbourn Park, noon

