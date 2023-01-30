MONDAY, JAN. 30
BOYS
Osbourn at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Saint John Paul the Great at Oakcrest, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
BOYS
Seton at Trinity View at Meadow View, 5:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at John Champe, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at Hylton, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Seton at Trinity View at Meadow View, 4 p.m.
Forest Park at Gar-Field, 5:30 p.m.
Hylton at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
William Monroe at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
GIRLS
Saint John Paul the Great at Academy of the Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at John Champe, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
GIRLS
Oakcrest at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
BOYS
Fairfax Christian at Seton, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Battlefield at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Hylton at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Manassas Park at Meridian, 6 p.m.
Seton at Saint John Paul the Great, 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
