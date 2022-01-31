MONDAY, JAN. 31
BOYS
Gainesville at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Lightridge at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
BOYS
Hylton at Woodbridge, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Battlefield at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Skyline at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
William Monroe at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Hylton at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
BOYS
Freedom-South Riding at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Colgan, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Osbourn at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Colgan at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
BOYS
Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Brentsville at Manassas Park, 6 pm.
Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
BOYS
Unity Reed at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Patriot at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 6 p.m.
Unity Reed at Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Hylton at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
BOYS
Maret at Freedom-Woodbridge, 3 p.m.
