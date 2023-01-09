basketball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

MONDAY, JAN. 9

BOYS

Liberty-Bealeton at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Brentsville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.

Patriot at Hylton, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

BOYS

Freedom-Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.

Manassas Park at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.

Potomac at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.

John Champe at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 7:45 p.m.

Unity Reed at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 5:30 p.m.

Hylton at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Collegiate at Saint John Paul the Great, 6:15 p.m.

Battlefield at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

Osbourn at John Champe, 7 p.m.

Gar-Field at Potomac, 7 p.m.

Colgan at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

GIRLS

Gainesville at South Lakes, 7 p.m.

Saint John Paul the Great at Fredericksburg Christian, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

BOYS

Patriot at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Colgan at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Gar-Field at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.

Forest Park at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

Unity Reed at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.

Skyline at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

William Monroe at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Freedom-Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

Potomac at Forest Park, 7 p.m.

Gainesville at Hylton, 7 p.m.

Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.

Osbourn at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.

Brentsville at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

Manassas Park at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

BOYS

Eastern View at Colgan, 3:30 p.m.

Woodbridge at West Springfield, 3:30 p.m.

Potomac vs. Hayfield at West Springfield, 7:30 p.m.

Lawson Jr. Classic at Petersburg High School

Matoaca vs. Freedom-Woodbridge, 2:30 p.m.

Petersburg vs. Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Forest Park vs. TBA

Saint John Paul the Great at Elizabeth Ann Seton (MD), 1:45 p.m.

