MONDAY, JAN. 9
BOYS
Liberty-Bealeton at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Brentsville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot at Hylton, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
BOYS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 7:45 p.m.
Unity Reed at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 5:30 p.m.
Hylton at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Collegiate at Saint John Paul the Great, 6:15 p.m.
Battlefield at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
GIRLS
Gainesville at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Saint John Paul the Great at Fredericksburg Christian, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
BOYS
Patriot at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
Skyline at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
William Monroe at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
BOYS
Eastern View at Colgan, 3:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at West Springfield, 3:30 p.m.
Potomac vs. Hayfield at West Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
Lawson Jr. Classic at Petersburg High School
Matoaca vs. Freedom-Woodbridge, 2:30 p.m.
Petersburg vs. Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Forest Park vs. TBA
Saint John Paul the Great at Elizabeth Ann Seton (MD), 1:45 p.m.
