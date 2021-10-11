FRIDAY, OCT. 15
FRIDAY, OCT, 15
Freedom-Woodbridge at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Maret, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Massaponax at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Stafford at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Independence at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Dominion at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Lightridge at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
Loudoun Valley at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Cesar Chavez (D.C.) at Park View, 7 p.m.
Woodgrove at Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Annandale at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Justice at Falls Church, 7 p.m.
Edison at John R. Lewis, 7 p.m.
Paul Charter Public School at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
West Potomac at Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at WT Woodson, 7 p.m.
Lake Braddock at Robinson, 7 p.m.
South County at West Springfield, 7 p.m.
Madison at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Chantilly at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Oakton, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Wakefield at Langley, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Washington-Liberty at Herndon, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.