FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Potomac Falls at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Rock Ridge at Broad Run, 7 p.m.
Tuscorara at Dominion, 7 p.m.
Loudoun County at Independence, 7 p.m.
Loudoun Valley at Lightridge, 7 p.m.
Stone Bridge at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Massaponax at Stafford, 7 p.m.
Brooke Point at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Falls Church at Annandale, 7 p.m.
John R. Lewis at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Justice at Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.
Edison at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
WT Woodson at Robinson, 7 p.m.
West Potomac at South County, 7 p.m.
South Lakes at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Oakton at Chantilly, 7 p.m.
Madison at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Langley at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Herndon at McLean, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Wakefield, 7 p.m.
