FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Forest Park at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Patriot at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at North Stafford, 7 p.m
Stafford at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
Annandale at Justice, 7 p.m.
John R. Lewis at Falls Church, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Central Maryland at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Alexandria City at South County, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Robinson, 7 p.m.
WT Woodson at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at West Potomac, 7 p.m.
Centreville at Oakton, 7 p.m.
Chantilly at Westfield, 7 p.m.
South Lakes at Madison, 7 p.m.
George Marshall at Wakefield, 7:30 p.m.
Herndon at Langley, 7 p.m.
Washington-Liberty at McLean, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Broad Run at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
Dominion at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Park View at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Woodgrove at Independence, 7 p.m.
Lightridge at Tuscarora, 7 p.m.
Stone Bridge at Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
John Paul the Great at O'Connell, noon
Hylton at Freedom-Woodbridge, 2 p.m.
