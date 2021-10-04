FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Potomac at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Northern Virginia Home School at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Broad Run, 7 p.m.
Loudoun County at Dominion, 7 p.m.
Potomac Falls at Independence, 7 p.m.
Tuscarora at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.
Park View at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Woodgrove at Riverside, 7 p.m.
North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Brooke Point at Stafford, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Annandale, 7 p.m.
Falls Church at Edison, 7 p.m.
Hayfield at Justice, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at John R. Lewis, 7 p.m.
Alexandria City at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at West Potomac, 7 p.m.
Robinson at West Springfield, 7 p.m.
WT Woodson at South County, 7 p.m.
Centreville at Chantilly, 7 p.m.
Oakton at Madison, 7 p.m.
Westfield at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Herndon at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Langley at Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.
McLean at Wakefield, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Warren County, 7 p.m.
