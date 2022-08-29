THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Mountain View at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Colgan, 7 p.m.
North Stafford at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Brooke Point at Potomac, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Fauquier at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Riverbend at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Quantico at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Paul VI, 7 p.m.
