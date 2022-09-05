690A4186.jpg
Defense was the theme of the night, here Gar-Field's unit getting the upper hand over a North Stafford ball carrier on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Patriot at Forest Park, 6 p.m.

Stone Bridge at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Quantico at Brunswick Academy, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Hylton at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.

Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.

Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Unity Reed at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

John Paul the Great at the Potomac School, 4 p.m.

