THURSDAY, AUG. 25
North Stafford at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Jackson-Reed at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Potomac at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at South County, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Bealeton at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Southhampton at Quantico, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
Gainesville at Handley, 1 p.m.
