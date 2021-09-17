FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Massasponax at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Herndon at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at James Wood, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech, 7 p.m.
Sidwell Friends at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Broad Run at Lightridge, 7 p.m.
Dominion at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Tuscarora, 7 p.m.
Independence at Washington (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Loudoun County at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Hampshire (W.Va.) at Park View-Sterling, 7 p.m.
Millbrook at Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.
Kettle Run at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Edison at Annandale, 7 p.m.
Falls Church at WT Woodson, 7 p.m.
Hayfield at Marshall, 7 p.m.
John R. Lewis at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Justice at Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at McLean, 7 p.m.
Lake Braddock at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Chantilly at Robinson, 7 p.m.
Westfield at South County, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.
Centreville at Wakefield, 7 p.m.
Oakton at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Langley, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
John Champe at Colgan, 11 a.m.
