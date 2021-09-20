FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Forest Park at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Patriot, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Meridian, 7 p.m.
St. Albans at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods at Tuscarora, 7 p.m.
Broad Run at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Independence at Dominion, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Lightridge, 7 p.m.
Loudoun County at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.
Park View at Washington (W.Va), 7 p.m.
Riverside at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Rock Ridge at Brunswick (MD), 7 p.m.
Lake Braddock at Annandale, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Falls Church, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
WT Woodson at John R. Lewis, 7 p.m.
Justice at South County, 7 p.m.
Mt. Vernon at West Potomac, 7 p.m.
Edison at Robinson, 7 p.m.
Va. Beach Breakers at Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech, 7 p.m.
Herndon at Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
George Marshall at Chantilly, 7 p.m
James Madison at Langley, 7 p.m.
McLean at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Wakefield at Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Gar-Field at Freedom-Woodbridge, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.