TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
South County at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Freedom-Woodbridge at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Hylton, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Bishop Ireton, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.
Brooke Point at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
North Stafford at Massaponax, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Stafford, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Loudoun Valley at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Lightridge at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Tuscarora at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
Armstrong at Park View, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Sherando, 7 p.m.
John R. Lewis at West Potomac, 7 p.m.
South County at Mt. Vernon, 7 p.m.
Edison at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
Alexandria City at Chantilly, 7 p.m.
South Lakes at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
Centreville at WT Woodson, 7 p.m.
Oakton at West Springfield, 7 p.m.
Madison at George Marshall, 7 p.m.
Wakefield at Herndon, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at McLean, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Annandale at O'Connell, noon
Broad Run vs. Stone Bridge at Segra Field, 7 p.m.
