FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Battlefield at John Champe, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Oakton at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Chantilly at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Madison, 7 p.m.
South Lakes at Herndon, 7 p.m.
McLean at Langley, 7 p.m.
T.C. Williams at Annandale, 7 p.m.
West Potomac at Mt. Vernon, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Robinson, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at South County, 7 p.m.
Lake Braddock at W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.
Tuscarora at Broad Run, 7 p.m.
Dominion at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.
Park View at Lightridge, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Independence, 7 p.m.
Potomac Falls at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Rock Ridge at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Woodgrove at Riverside, noon
Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 1 p.m.
Woodbridge at Freedom, 1 p.m.
Maret at John Paul the Great, 1 p.m.
Washington-Liberty at Yorktown, 4 p.m.
