Friday, March 5
Unity Reed at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Central-Woodstock at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Loudoun County at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.
Tuscarora at Independence, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Broad Run, 7 p.m.
Lightridge at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Potomac Falls at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Stone Bridge at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Park View, 7 p.m.
Annandale at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
T.C. Williams at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Falls Church at Justice, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at West Springfield, 7:15 p.m.
Robinson at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
South County at WT Woodson, 7 p.m.
Chantilly at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Oakton at Madison, 7 p.m.
Langley at Herndon, 7 p.m
McLean at Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Wakefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
John Paul the Great at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom-South Riding, 1 p.m.
Warren County at George Mason, 1 p.m.
