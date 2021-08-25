THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Mountain View vs. Forest Park at Patriot, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Hylton at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Brooke Point at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
South County at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Broad Run at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Potomac Falls at Dominion, 7 p.m.
Loudoun Valley at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
Fauquier at Independence, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Park View-Sterling at Lightridge, 7 p.m.
Tuscarora at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Handley at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Annandale at Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Wakefield, 7:30 p.m.
Hayfield at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
Robinson at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
McLean at West Potomac, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Centreville at Herndon, 7 p.m.
Oakton at John R. Lewis, 7 p.m.
South Lakes at Robinson, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.
Langley at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Falls Church, 7 p.m.
