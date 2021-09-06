TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
Gar-Field at North Stafford, 5 p.m. (postponed game will pick up with five minutes left in the fourth quarter)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Colgan at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Kettle Run at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Park View-Sterling at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Liberty-Bealeton, 7 p.m.
North Stafford at Dinwiddie, 7 p.m.
Stafford at Eastern View, 7 p.m.
Loudoun Valley at Broad Run, 7 p.m.
Lightridge at Dominion, 7 p.m.
Rock Ridge at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Tuscarora at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Potomac Falls at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Annandale at John R. Lewis, 7 p.m.
Hayfield at Falls Church, 7 p.m.
Robinson at Justice, 7 p.m.
Centreville at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
McLean at Edison, 7 p.m.
FCA Bucks at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
West Potomac at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Washington-Liberty at Chantilly, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Madison, 7 p.m.
Langley at Oakton, 7 p.m.
Herndon at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Marshall, 7 p.m.
WT Woodson at Wakefield, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Woodbridge at Unity Reed, 1 p.m.
Independence at Bishop Ireton, 1 p.m.
Potomac School at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
