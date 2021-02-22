MONDAY, FEB. 22
George Mason vs. Brentsville at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Loudoun Valley at Tuscarora, 7 p.m.
WT Woodson at Annandale, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
T.C. Williams at Robinson, 7 p.m.
John R. Lewis at West Potomac, 7 p.m.
Madison at Falls Church, 7 p.m.
Justice at West Springfield, 7 p.m.
Oakton at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
Hylton vs. Gar-Field at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Lightridge, 7 p.m.
Washington-Liberty at Wakefield, 7 p.m.
Edison at Chantilly, 7 p.m.
Centreville at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Broad Run at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
Dominion at Heritage, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Unity Reed at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Stone Bridge at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Brentsville vs. Warren County at Patriot High School, 1 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Lightridge, 1 p.m.
Rock Ridge at Park View, noon
Tuscarora at Dominion, 1 p.m.
Loudoun County at Heritage, 1 p.m.
Independence at Loudoun Valley, 1 p.m.
Freedom at Potomac Falls, 1 p.m.
Edison at Wakefield, 1 p.m.
Falls Church at Marshall, 1 p.m.
Mount Vernon at McLean, 1 p.m.
Annandale at Herndon, 1 p.m.
T.C. Williams at Centreville, 1 p.m.
Hayfield at South County, 1 p.m.
Justice at John R. Lewis, 1 p.m.
West Potomac at Westfield, 1 p.m.
Langley at Oakton, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
Forest Park at Freedom, 1 p.m.
Hylton at Colgan, 1 p.m.
Potomac at Woodbridge, 1 p.m.
Manassas Park at Central-Woodstock, 1 p.m.
