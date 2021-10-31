IN_Battlefield_v_Gar-Field_Football__S518911.jpg

Battlefield's Braden Boggs scrambles outside of the pocket and finds some open running area. Photo by Doug Stroud

 Doug Stroud

MONDAY, NOV. 1

Osbourn (6-3) at Osbourn Park (2-6), 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

Massaponax at Woodbridge (3-5), 7 p.m. (game will resume at point of interruption, 6:39 left in third quarter with Woodbridge leading 21-14)

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Colgan (0-9) at Potomac (3-6), 7 p.m.

Battlefield (9-0) at Patriot (7-2), 7 p.m.

Unity Reed (4-5) at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

Manassas Park (0-9) at Brentsville (7-2), 7 p.m.

Forest Park (4-5) at Hylton (3-6), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

John Paul the Great (1-7) at Benedictine (6-3), 1 p.m.

Gar-Field (5-4) at Woodbridge, 1 p.m.

