THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Patriot at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Woodgrove at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Dominion at Broad Run, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Rock Ridge at Tuscarora, 7 p.m.
Stone Bridge at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Chantilly at Falls Church, 7 p.m.
South County at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Justice, 7 p.m.
Wakefield at West Potomac, 7 p.m.
Alexandria City at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Washington-Liberty, 7 p.m.
George Marshall at McLean, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Woodbridge at North Stafford, 10 a.m.
Gar-Field at Mountain View, 11 a.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Fauquier, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Paul VI at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Independence, 7 p.m.
Lightridge at Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.
Loudoun County at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
Annapolis Area School (MD) at Loudoun Valley
Richard Wright (D.C.) at Park View, 7 p.m.
Robinson at Annandale, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at Edison, 7 p.m.
Northern Va. Home School at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oakton at W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Langley, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (DC) at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
