featured This week's local "Plus-One" high school football games Apr 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hylton quarterback Tyler Mitchell looks for running room against Gar-Field during the teams' season opener held at Potomac on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, APRIL 8Hylton at John Champe, 7 p.m.Manassas Park at Lightridge, 7 p.m.FRIDAY, APRIL 9Osbourn at Forest Park, 7 p.m.Osbourn Park at North Stafford, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. OPEN FOR BUSINESS Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below. Who to Contact Prince William/Stafford David Fawcett, Sports editor dfawcett@insidenova.com Arlington/Fairfax David Facinoli, Sports editor dfacinoli@SUNGAZETTE.NET This week's prep schedule Click for details!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.