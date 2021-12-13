MONDAY, DEC. 13
BOYS
Forest Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Hylton at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
BOYS
Liberty- Bealeton at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Seton, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Trinity Christian at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Potomac, 6 p.m.
Flint Hill at Woodbridge, 6:30 p.m.
Colgan at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
BOYS
Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Orange, 7:30 p.m.
South Lakes at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
King Abdullah Academy at Quantico, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
King Abdullah Academy at Quantico, 6 p.m.
Battlefield at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
GIRLS
Brentsville at Hylton, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
BOYS
Colgan at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Seton at Christchurch School, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Battlefield at John Champe, 7:45 p.m.
Woodbridge at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Rock Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Osbourn at Unity Reed, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Patriot, 6 p.m.
Battlefield at John Champe, 6:15 p.m.
Forest Park at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Bishop Ireton at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg Victory at Seton, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
BOYS
Hylton vs. Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 11 a.m.
Woodbridge vs. Washington & Lee-Montross at Colonial Forge, 12:30 p.m.
Battlefield vs. North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 2 p.m.
Seton at Veritas Collegiate, 2 p.m.
St. Anne’s-Belfield at John Paul the Great, 2 p.m.
Potomac vs. Glen Allen at Colonial Forge HS, 3:30 p.m.
