basketball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

MONDAY, DEC. 20

BOYS

Manassas Park at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

Gainesville at John Champe, 7 p.m.

James Monroe Christmas Tournament

Colgan vs. Massaponax, 3 p.m.

GIRLS

Unity Reed at Battlefield, 6:30 p.m.

John Champe at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Osbourn at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

BOYS

Freedom-South Riding at Patriot, 7 p.m.

Brentsville at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.

Colgan at the James Monroe Christmas Tournament, TBD 

GIRLS

Woodbridge at Seton, 6 p.m.

Gar-Field at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

BOYS

Osbourn at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Colgan at the James Monroe Christmas Tournament, TBD

GIRLS

Gainesville at Osbourn, 4:30 p.m.

Unity Reed at John Champe, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

BOYS

Park View-Sterling at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Park View-Sterling at Gar-Field, 5:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.