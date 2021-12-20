MONDAY, DEC. 20
BOYS
Manassas Park at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at John Champe, 7 p.m.
James Monroe Christmas Tournament
Colgan vs. Massaponax, 3 p.m.
GIRLS
Unity Reed at Battlefield, 6:30 p.m.
John Champe at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
BOYS
Freedom-South Riding at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at the James Monroe Christmas Tournament, TBD
GIRLS
Woodbridge at Seton, 6 p.m.
Gar-Field at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
BOYS
Osbourn at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at the James Monroe Christmas Tournament, TBD
GIRLS
Gainesville at Osbourn, 4:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at John Champe, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
BOYS
Park View-Sterling at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Park View-Sterling at Gar-Field, 5:30 p.m.
