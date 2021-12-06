MONDAY, DEC. 6
BOYS
Brentsville at Park View-Sterling, 7:30 p.m.
Hylton at Annandale, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Hylton at Annandale, 6 p.m.
Osbourn at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Park View-Sterling, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
BOYS
Patriot at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Highland, 7 p.m.
Trinity School at Meadow View at Quantico, 7:15 p.m.
Brentsville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
John Paul the Great at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Osbourn Park at Forest Park, 5:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
Seton at the Madeira School, 5:45 p.m.
Mountain View at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Bealeton at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
GIRLS
Osbourn at Hylton, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
BOYS
John Paul the Great at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Colgan at Brooke Point, 6:30 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Christ Chapel at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
James Monroe at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Rappahannock, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Foxcroft at Quantico, 6 p.m.
Unity Reed at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
BOYS
James River at Quantico, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Collegiate, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Riverbend at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Spotsylvania at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Fauquier, 7:30 p.m.
Seton at Eastern Mennonite, TBA
GIRLS
Colgan vs. Xaverian at The St. James Sports and Wellness Center, 5 p.m.
Potomac at The St. James Sports and Wellness Center, TBA
Osbourn at Park View-Sterling, 7 p.m.
Seton at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at West Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Spotsylvania, 7:30 p.m.
Fauquier at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
BOYS
Woodbridge vs. Churchland at Western Branch HS, 12:30 p.m.
Patriot vs. Riverside at Colonial Forge HS, 3:30 p.m.
Potomac vs. James Monroe at Colonial Forge, 5 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Southern Maryland Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Seton at Eastern Mennonite, TBA
GIRLS
Colgan vs. Oakland Mills at The St. James Sports and Wellness Center, 12:35 p.m.
Potomac at The St. James Sports and Wellness Center
Freedom-Woodbridge vs. John Marshall at Meadowbrook HS, 4:45 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Alexandria City at The St. James Sports and Wellness Center, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed TBA at Alexandria City
