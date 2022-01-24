All games subject to change
MONDAY, JAN. 24
BOYS
Forest Park at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Osbourn Park at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
BOYS
Hylton at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
William Monroe at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Potomac at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Forest Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Patriot, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
BOYS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
John Champe at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
John Champe at Unity Reed, 6 p.m.
Woodbridge at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN, 27
BOYS
Brentsville at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Skyline at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
BOYS
Potomac at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Freedom-South Riding, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot at John Champe, 7:45 p.m.
Forest Park at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Osbourn at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Manassas Park, 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Patriot at John Champe, 6:15 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Colgan at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Potomac, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.