note: all games subject to change
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
BOYS
John Paul the Great at St. Christopher’s, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Christ Chapel, 7 p.m.
Seton at Manassas P ark, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Woodbridge at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Potomac at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
BOYS
John Champe at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
John Champe at Unity Reed, 5:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
BOYS
Kettle Run at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Benedictine at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Wakefield, 6 p.m.
Woodbridge at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
BOYS
Seton vs. Trinity Episcopal
Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Christ Chapel, 7:15 p.m.
Avalon at John Paul the Great, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
John Champe at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Kettle Run at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Virginia Academy at John Paul the Great, 5:30 p.m.
John Champe at Patriot, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Gainesville, 5:30 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn, 6 p.m.
Unity Reed at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Gar-Field at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
BOYS
Veritas Collegiate Academy at Christ Chapel, 1 p.m.
Seton at tournament, TBA
Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Huguenot at Petersburg High School, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.
