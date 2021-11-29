MONDAY, NOV. 29
BOYS
Seton at The Heights, 6 p.m.
GIRLS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Annandale, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Patriot, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
BOYS
Evangel Christian at John Paul the Great, 6:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Gar-Field, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7:30 p.m.
Hylton at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Manassas Park at Osbourn, 5:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Gar-Field, 5:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at West Potomac, 6 p.m.
Virginia Academy at Seton, 6:45 p.m.
Unity Reed at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Kettle Run at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
BOYS
Osbourn Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Heritage-Leesburg at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Cesar Chavez at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Brooke Point at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Heritage-Leesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
BOYS
Battlefield vs. Herndon at South Lakes HS, 5:45 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn at South Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Battlefield at Hylton, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
BOYS
Woodbridge vs. Westfield at WT Woodson, 6 p.m.
Osbourn vs. Herndon at South Lakes HS, 5:45 p.m.
Unity Reed at Heritage-Leesburg, 6 p.m.
Colgan vs. Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech at George C. Marshall HS, 6:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Virginia Academy at Seton, 7:15 p.m.
Manassas Park at Kettle Run, 7:30 p.m.
Battlefield at South Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at North Stafford, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Justice, 7:30 p.m.
John Paul the Great at tournament, TBA
GIRLS
Gar-Field at Justice, 5:45 p.m.
Seton vs. McLean at the Potomac School Tournament, 6 p.m.
Osbourn at Freedom-Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Stafford at Potomac, 6 p.m.
Colgan vs. Centreville at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Brentsville at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Kettle Run at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Osbourn Park, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
BOYS
Woodbridge at WT Woodson, 7 p.m.
Colgan vs. Dominion at George C. Marshall HS, 1 p.m.
North Stafford at Potomac, 2 p.m.
Unity Reed vs. Riverside at Heritage-Leesburg, 2 p.m.
Gar-Field at Justice Tournament
John Paul the Great at tournament, TBA
GIRLS
Gar-Field at Justice Tournament
Seton at the Potomac School Tournament
Colgan vs. Highland at Osbourn Park, 4 p.m.
Centreville at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Forest Park at Paul VI, 7:30 p.m.
