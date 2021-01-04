MONDAY, JAN. 4
BOYS
Manassas Park at Warren County, 6 p.m.
Brentsville at Central Woodstock, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Forest Park, 8 p.m.
Hylton at Colgan, 8 p.m.
Freedom at Gar-Field, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Warren County at Manassas Park, 6 p.m.
Forest Park at Potomac, 6:30 p.m.
Central-Woodstock at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Hylton, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
BOYS
Osbourn at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Battlefield at John Champe, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
John Champe at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
BOYS
Manassas Park at Skyline, 6 p.m.
Gar-Field at Colgan, 6:15 p.m.
Osbourn at Hylton, 8 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodbridge, 8 p.m.
Potomac at Freedom, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Skyline at Manassas Park, 6 p.m.
Hylton at Osbourn, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Potomac, 6:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at Forest Park, 6:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Colgan, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
BOYS
William Monroe at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Patriot, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Unity Reed at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Brentsville at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
BOYS
John Champe at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Potomac, 8 p.m.
Woodbridge at Hylton, 8 p.m.
Forest Park at Freedom, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Osbourn at Unity Reed, 6 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Hylton at Woodbridge, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom at Forest Park, 6:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot at John Champe, 7:30 p.m.
Potomac at Colgan, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
BOYS
Forest Park at Unity Reed, 3 p.m.
