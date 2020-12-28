MONDAY, DEC. 28
BOYS
Battlefield at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Potomac at Gar-Field, 5 p.m.
Forest Park at Hylton, 5 p.m.
Colgan at Woodbridge, 5 p.m.
Word of Life at Unity Reed, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Hylton at Forest Park, 3 p.m.
Word of Life at Unity Reed, 4:30 p.m.
Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
BOYS
Warren County at Brentsville, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Brentsville at Warren County, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
BOYS
Gar-Field at Forest Park, 5 p.m.
Woodbridge at Potomac, 5 p.m.
Colgan at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Patriot at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
GIRLS
Forest Park at Patriot, 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.