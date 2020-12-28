basketball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

MONDAY, DEC. 28

BOYS

Battlefield at Freedom, 5 p.m.

Potomac at Gar-Field, 5 p.m.

Forest Park at Hylton, 5 p.m.

Colgan at Woodbridge, 5 p.m.

Word of Life at Unity Reed, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Hylton at Forest Park, 3 p.m.

Word of Life at Unity Reed, 4:30 p.m.

Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 29

BOYS

Warren County at Brentsville, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Brentsville at Warren County, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

BOYS

Gar-Field at Forest Park, 5 p.m.

Woodbridge at Potomac, 5 p.m.

Colgan at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Patriot at Colgan, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 2

GIRLS

Forest Park at Patriot, 12:30 p.m.

