Three Greater Manassas Baseball League contributors were inducted into the Southeast Region Babe Ruth Hall of Fame.
They are E.G. "Eashy" Smith, John Armerntrout and Ray Walker. The GMBL Complex is named after Smith.
In addition, the 14U GMBL Manassas Calvary won the Babe Ruth state title last weekend. Manassas defeated Arlington Sunday 11-5 in the final.
Manassas advances to the Southeast Regional Tournament in Jackson, Tenn. July 27th. The regional winner advances to the Babe Ruth World Series in Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.