Forest Park’s Charlie Lopez and Woodbridge’s Jadon Stephens and Tyler Tanev captured individual wrestling titles Sunday at the Class 6 state meet in Virginia Beach.
Tanev won at 113 pounds after defeating Forest Park’s Anthony Orlando in a 4-2 decision.
Lopez won at 182 pounds with a 6-3 decision over South County’s Steven Martinos.
Stephens won at 195 pounds with a 5-2 decision over Westfield’s Abdallah Hussein.
Overall, Robinson won the team title with 141 points. Forest Park had the best local team finish with 57 points for fifth place. Woodbridge was sixth with 55 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.