THURSDAY, AUG. 29
Concordia Prep 57, John Paul 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 42-34
Patriot 35, Riverbend 6
West Springfield 33, Forest Park 27
North Stafford 32, Potomac 30
South County 28, Woodbridge 6
Robinson 40, Colgan 14
Freedom 50, Hayfield 14
Gar-Field 41, Justice 14
McLean 12, Osbourn Park 6
