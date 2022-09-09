THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Patriot 37, Forest Park 20
Freedom-Woodbridge 36, Stone Bridge 13
Brunswick Academy 60, Quantico 8
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Hylton at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
John Paul the Great at the Potomac School, 4 p.m.
