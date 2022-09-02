football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1 RESULTS

Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0

Gainesville 54, Osbourn Park 28

Colgan 18, Osbourn 13

Woodbridge 7, North Stafford 6

Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 SCHEDULE

Fauquier at Brentsville, 7 p.m.

Forest Park at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

Riverbend at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Quantico at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.

John Paul the Great at Paul VI, 7 p.m.

