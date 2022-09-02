THURSDAY, SEPT. 1 RESULTS
Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0
Gainesville 54, Osbourn Park 28
Colgan 18, Osbourn 13
Woodbridge 7, North Stafford 6
Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 SCHEDULE
Fauquier at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Riverbend at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Quantico at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Paul VI, 7 p.m.
