THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Alexandria City 26, South Lakes 21
Atlee 48, Deep Run 0
Battlefield 21, Patriot 6
Bayside 39, First Colonial 0
Broad Run 49, Dominion 0
Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33
Chantilly 37, Falls Church 7
Currituck County, N.C. 42, Hickory 3
Deep Creek 33, Manor High School 8
George Wythe-Richmond 8, Caroline 6
George Wythe-Wytheville 14, Fort Chiswell 7
Grafton 44, Denbigh 0
Hanover 20, Monacan 7
Heritage (Leesburg) 19, Freedom (South Riding) 14
James Robinson 42, Annandale 0
John Champe 27, Briar Woods 17
Kempsville 28, Frank Cox 12
King William 60, Nandua 7
Lord Botetourt 42, Blacksburg 6
Loudoun Valley 38, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6
Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0
Midlothian 41, Prince George 40
Milton, Ga. 34, Life Christian 14
Mount Vernon 35, Justice 21
Narrows 39, Bland County 0
Northside 20, Cave Spring 12
Ocean Lakes 14, Kellam 12
Osbourn 52, Colgan 0
Park View-Sterling 20, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Lebanon 14
Phoebus 45, Menchville 6
Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville 20, OT
Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0
South County 22, Hayfield 0
Stone Bridge 32, Centreville 7
TJ-Richmond 20, Meadowbrook 6
Tallwood 21, Landstown 6
Thomas Dale 26, Lloyd Bird 7
Tuscarora 36, Rock Ridge 0
Unity Reed 22, Colonial Forge 7
Varina 34, Glen Allen 0
West Potomac 30, Wakefield 7
Westfield 30, Washington-Lee 0
Woodgrove 50, Forest Park 47
York 42, Gloucester 0
Yorktown 43, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.