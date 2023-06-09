Defending state champion James Madison made up for a host of miscues with some spectacular defense late in Friday’s 2-1 win over Osbourn Park in the Class 6 state semifinal at John Champe High School.

After dropping a fly ball in the first inning that led OP to its only run of the game, center fielder Ayla Condill made a terrific running catch in the right-center field gap of a ball hit by Jenna Wilson to start the seventh inning.

Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Sam Borrayo got on base on a hard grounder that ate up shortstop Graciela Dominguez to give OP (21-5) a chance. But with courtesy runner Brooke Mozingo on second base after a sacrifice bunt by Madison Brewer, Ella Onstott grounded out to Dominguez to end OP’s hopes of advancing to the final.

With the victory, Madison will play Saturday for the state title at 11 a.m. against McLean for a chance at a repeat.

“I just had a feeling [that] I got to get this one to redeem myself from earlier,” Condill said of her catch.

“That was a phenomenal catch, probably a game-saver,” Madison coach Jim Adkins said.

The Warhawks (25-2) made the most of their five hits off Borrayo, scoring on RBI groundouts by Condill and Katrina Swan to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Dominguez finished with two hits and a run scored while pitcher Ava Livingston limited the Yellow Jackets to just three hits for the complete-game victory.

The Warhawks misplayed two fly balls and another eluded Condill in the first inning. But Livingston was confident her team would come through behind her. Warhawks left fielder Lily Gooder ended the first inning by throwing out OP’s Amari Frederick, who was trying to advance to third on a fly ball by Wilson.

In the third, first baseman Rome Castro recorded an unassisted double play when she caught a soft line drive off the bat of Cordia Hirschy and tagged out runner Mia Gamble, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning. In the bottom of the fifth, catcher Lucy Griepentrog made an amazing slide catch of a popped up sacrifice bunt attempt by Brewer. Brewer was trying to advance courtesy runner Mozingo after Borrayo led off the inning with a single to center field.

“I know I am a pitcher that is not going to strike everybody out, so it’s really helpful to know the defense will make the plays when we need to make the plays,” Livingston said. “We all have each other’s back.”

“We made some uncharacteristic fumbles and bumbles, and we gave them a run,” Adkins said of the first inning. “From the Ted Lasso TV show, we talk about being the goldfish. The shortest memory in the world. Forget about that play, go to the next one. “

OP coach Patrick DeRosa was proud of how Borrayo battled all game-long against a tough offense. Two years removed from a state semifinal loss to Cosby, the Yellow Jackets came together despite some inexperience at multiple positions, said DeRosa.

“They just continued to grow,” DeRosa said. “…Early in the season we took some lumps but other than that, they got better and better and better and started building confidence.”