Tony Lilly has stepped down as Hylton High School’s head football coach.
In 10 seasons at Hylton, Lilly went 86-31 and reached the playoffs each year.
A former standout defensive back at Woodbridge High School, Lilly went on to play at the University of Florida and in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. He competed in two Super Bowls.
Lilly will remain at Hylton as a teacher. But after 22 seasons as an assistant and head coach, he decided it was time to retire from coaching.
'He's done more for kids in football than anyone I've ever been associated with," said Hylton activities director Sal Colangelo said. "Nut just with scholarships, but taking them places and taking care of them, He goes beyond X's and O's."
Lilly informed the football players of his decision Tuesday.
"It was hard for them to hear, but I told the players were going to get the best person for a program that's really good," Colangelo said.
Before coming to Hylton, Lilly was Potomac High School’s head coach for five seasons. His best year was 2007 when the Panthers finished as the Group AAA Division 5 runner-up.
The Bulldogs went 5-6 in 2019, losing to Patriot in the first round of the playoffs.
